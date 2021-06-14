Wasabi the Pekingese Wins Best in Show at 2021 Westminster Dog Show

Play video content Fox

A Pekingese named Wasabi hotdogged his way to Best in Show at the 2021 Westminster Dog Show ... following in the footsteps of his doggone brother!!!

It's a pretty incredible feat, but Wasabi's owner and trainer, David Fitzpatrick, already boasts one Best in Show winner ... his other Pekingese, Malachy, won the event in 2012.

But, Sunday's event was all about 3-year-old Wasabi, who flaunted a "proper Pekingese gait" that looks "like a goldfish moving through the water" ... according to the announcers.

Wasabi beat out 6 other group winners to take the top prize, with Bourbon the whippet coming in second.

There was also another very famous dog owner involved in the competition at the second-oldest continuous sporting event in the U.S. (behind the Kentucky Derby) ... Barry Bonds!!!

MLB's all-time home run leader's miniature schnauzer Rocky was in the mix, and although the good boy didn't win ... Barry was a proud dog dad for sure.

One more historical note -- this year's event was held at the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, and not Madison Square Garden ... where it has been held every year since 1877. The move was the result of the pandemic.