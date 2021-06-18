Guess Who This Slide Sweetie Turned Into!
6/18/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this playful little guy was performing all around the world as a hip hop superstar, he was just another kid going down the slide in Compton, California.
This talented star is a big fish in a small pond of notable music personalities -- he has worked with some of the most popular artists today including collaborations with Billie Eilish, Tyga and even Hans Zimmer.
Back in 2015, he was featured on the cover of XXL magazine as one of the ten talented up-and-coming rappers for the year ... an honor titled as the "2015 Freshman Class."