Big Daddy Kane 'Memba Him?!

New York City native Big Daddy Kane (real name Antonio Hardy) was only 20 years old when he cemented himself into the East Coast music scene as a hip hop icon after he released his 1988 debut album "Long Live the Kane," which included the stand-out single "Ain't No Half-Steppin'" and his 1989 sophomore album "It's a Big Daddy Thing" ... which was packed with hits like "Warm It Up Kane" and "Smooth Operator."