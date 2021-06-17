Big Daddy Kane 'Memba Him?!

6/17/2021 12:01 AM PT
New York City native Big Daddy Kane (real name Antonio Hardy) was only 20 years old when he cemented himself into the East Coast music scene as a hip hop icon after he released his 1988 debut album "Long Live the Kane," which included the stand-out single "Ain't No Half-Steppin'" and his 1989 sophomore album "It's a Big Daddy Thing" ... which was packed with hits like "Warm It Up Kane" and "Smooth Operator."

With one-of-a-kind lyrics, a unique rap style and a futuristic fashion sense ... BDK will always be an icon (and father figure) in hip hop history.

Guess what he looks like now in his 50s!

