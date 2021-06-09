Young Ricky in 'Boyz N The Hood' 'Memba Him?!

California native Donovan McCrary was only 12 years old when he played the young athletic version of Ricky -- who's college football dreamz are cut short after being murdered by gang members his senior year of high school -- in the 1991 drama "Boyz n the Hood."

DM shared the big screen with some A-list actors including Ice Cube as the gang-affiliated friend, Doughboy, Morris Chestnut as the grown-up version of Ricky ... and of course Cuba Gooding Jr. and Laurence Fishburne as the father and son duo, Tre and Furious.