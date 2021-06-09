Young Ricky in 'Boyz N The Hood' 'Memba Him?!

Young Ricky in 'Boyz N The Hood' 'Memba Him?!

6/9/2021 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 10
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them?! Launch Gallery

California native Donovan McCrary was only 12 years old when he played the young athletic version of Ricky -- who's college football dreamz are cut short after being murdered by gang members his senior year of high school -- in the 1991 drama "Boyz n the Hood."

DM shared the big screen with some A-list actors including Ice Cube as the gang-affiliated friend, Doughboy, Morris Chestnut as the grown-up version of Ricky ... and of course Cuba Gooding Jr. and Laurence Fishburne as the father and son duo, Tre and Furious.

Fun fact: Donovan's older brother is Darius McCrary who is best known as Eddie Winslow in the TGIF classic "Family Matters."

Guess what Donovan looks like now in his 40s!

More 'Memba Thems!

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later