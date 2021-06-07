Little Pearl in 'The Landlord' on Funny Or Die 'Memba Her?!
6/7/2021 12:01 AM PT
Hollywood royalty, Pearl McKay, was only 2 years old when she screamed her way into the hearts of the world as the foul-mouthed landlady Pearl -- who lays down the law when she comes to collect the overdue rent from Will Ferrell -- in the breakthrough viral video "The Landlord" on Funny Or Die back in 2007.
"The Landlord" was one of the top videos on the comedy site with over 80 million views and continues to get lots of love on their youtube channel over a decade later!
Fun Fact: Pearl is the daughter of big-time comedy icon Adam McKay and Jeremy Piven's sister Shira Piven.