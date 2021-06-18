College Baseball's Sang Ho Baek Died After Complications From Tommy John Surgery

Sang Ho Baek -- a freshman on George Mason's 2021 baseball team -- died Saturday after his Tommy John surgery turned tragic ... his teammate, Scott Morgan, has confirmed.

The pitcher recently underwent the elbow procedure ... and in a statement on a GoFundMe page, Morgan announced Baek ultimately passed away due to complications from it.

He was just 20 years old.

"After battling through injuries throughout the season, Sang required Tommy John surgery," Morgan, a GMU outfielder, wrote in the GoFundMe statement.

"He suddenly passed away due to complications with his surgery. As a team, we are all mourning his passing."

Dear college baseball family,



We lost a brother on Saturday.



Sang Ho Baek, 20, baseball player at @MasonBaseball, lost his life from a blood clot after receiving Tommy John surgery. Truly heartbreaking... RIP 💚



GoFundMe link to support his family 👇🏻https://t.co/Stn7ITJfbT pic.twitter.com/0tt5hv8BYz — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) June 17, 2021 @11point7

It's been reported Baek suffered a blood clot while trying to recover from the procedure.

Baek played in seven games for the Patriots in '21 ... and his GMU head coach, Bill Brown, said he was "an incredible teammate."

"He will be missed and forever cherished in our hearts," Brown added.