Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

Before this brunette baby was an all-star actress in numerous impactful roles, she was just another cute kid taking a ride on a swing set in Lincoln, Nebraska.

This little lady got her start on the big screen in the original version of "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" ... before the hit television show starring Sarah Michelle Gellar aired 5 years later. It wasn't until later in her career when she gained critical acclaim for her inspiring portrayal of a boxer -- which secured her the winning title of Best Actress at the Academy Awards that year.