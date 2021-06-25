Bob Pinciotti on 'That '70s Show' 'Memba Him?!

Bob Pinciotti on 'That '70s Show' 'Memba Him?!

6/25/2021 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 12
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them?! Launch Gallery
Everett Collection

New York City native Don Stark has had a long and impressive career in the entertainment biz with TV and movie credits going back to the actual early '70s ... but Don's best known for his role as the free-loving father Bob Pinciotti -- who raises his daughter with a few blonde bombshells -- in the Fox sitcom "That '70s Show."

Stark shared the small screen with some classic actors including Laura Prepon as Don's daughter and girl-next-door crush, Donna Pinciotti ... and of course Tanya Roberts as Don's stunning on-screen wife, Midge Pinciotti.

Guess what he looks like now in the 21st century!

More 'Memba Thems!

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later