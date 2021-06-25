Bob Pinciotti on 'That '70s Show' 'Memba Him?!
6/25/2021 12:01 AM PT
New York City native Don Stark has had a long and impressive career in the entertainment biz with TV and movie credits going back to the actual early '70s ... but Don's best known for his role as the free-loving father Bob Pinciotti -- who raises his daughter with a few blonde bombshells -- in the Fox sitcom "That '70s Show."
Stark shared the small screen with some classic actors including Laura Prepon as Don's daughter and girl-next-door crush, Donna Pinciotti ... and of course Tanya Roberts as Don's stunning on-screen wife, Midge Pinciotti.