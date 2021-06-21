Steven Keaton on 'Family Ties' 'Memba Him?!
6/21/2021 12:01 AM PT
Chicago native Michael Gross shot to stardom in the '80s after he landed the life-changing role as the easygoing hippie father Steven Keaton -- who looks after his four children and wife -- on the classic NBC family sitcom "Family Ties."
Gross shared the small screen with some iconic child actors including Justine Bateman as the shopaholic daughter, Mallory Keaton, Tina Yothers as the sporty middle child, Jennifer Keaton, Brian Bonsall as the super cute late addition to the family, Andy Keaton ... and of course Michael J. Fox as the oldest son, Alex P. Keaton.