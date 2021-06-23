Little Sly on 'Baby Geniuses' 'Memba Him?!
6/23/2021 12:01 AM PT
Canadian triplets Gerry, Leo and Myles Fitzgerald were only 5 years old when they were cast as the scientifically created super baby Sly -- and then Sly's long-lost twin brother Whit who was raised in the real world -- in the 1999 kid comedy "Baby Geniuses."
Gerry, Leo and Myles stuck around Hollywood for a few years for the "Baby Geniuses" 2004 follow-up film "Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2" as the potion drinking hero kid, Kahuna.
The stud siblings, who no longer work in the entertainment biz, still live north of the border and play hockey and golf together regularly.