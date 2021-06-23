Little Sly on 'Baby Geniuses' 'Memba Him?!

Canadian triplets Gerry, Leo and Myles Fitzgerald were only 5 years old when they were cast as the scientifically created super baby Sly -- and then Sly's long-lost twin brother Whit who was raised in the real world -- in the 1999 kid comedy "Baby Geniuses."

Gerry, Leo and Myles stuck around Hollywood for a few years for the "Baby Geniuses" 2004 follow-up film "Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2" as the potion drinking hero kid, Kahuna.