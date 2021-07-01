Snag a Pair of the Ryderwear Leggings That Nicki Minaj is Wearing

With the dog days of the pandemic finally behind us, it’s time to get back on the exercise horse and look good doing it ... which is where this athletic wear will come in handy.

Ryderwear is giving TMZ readers a special 10% discount sitewide using the promo code RWLB10 ... for a limited time, of course. You might not have heard of them before -- but Nicki Minaj sure has ... she even modeled the gear on her own IG recently.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As you can see ... Ryderwear ribbed seamless leggings are designed to wrap closely around your body, showing off all your finest assets. Whether you’re benching or channel surfing, you’ll look jaw-dropping in your latest fit. The company’s best-selling “staples” collection takes a different approach, with a high waistband ... meant to complement your curves.

The Ryderwear sports bra, on the other hand, offers upper body support that allows you to move around freely -- without experiencing discomfort. And, with a number of colors to choose from ... there’s plenty of options to suit any woman’s style.