Dick in 'The Rules of Attraction' 'Memba Him?!

7/9/2021 12:01 AM PT
Tennessee native Russell Sams was in his mid-twenties when he was cast as the cig smoking trouble-maker Dick -- who disrupts the luncheon with Paul and their uptight moms with his loud antics and crude conversations -- in Bret Easton Ellis' 2002 dark drama "The Rules of Attraction."

Russell shared the big screen of the "American Psycho" prequel with a long list of A-List actors including Ian Somerhalder as the bisexual best friend, Paul Denton, Swoosie Kurtz as the flabbergasted mother, Mimi Jared, and Faye Dunaway as Paul's posh mom, Eve Denton.

Guess what Sams looks like now at 44 years old!

