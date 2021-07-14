Guess Who This Dapper Dude Turned Into!

7/14/2021 12:01 AM PT
Instagram/Getty

Before this tuxedo tot was cracking jokes for his comedy specials and a well-known writer for television, he was just another smiling sweetheart growing up in Chicago, Illinois.

This dressed-up darling has wowed audiences across the country with his hilarious stand-up ... all while repping his formal attire just like he was as a cute kid. Not only is this famous face a performer on stage, he has also created a cartoon television series for Netflix with his comedy partner, Nick Kroll. Both of the funny fellas voice the characters on the show as well.

Can you guess who he is?

