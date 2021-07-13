Cassandra in 'Wayne's World' 'Memba Her?!

Hawaiian hottie Tia Carrere was only 25 years old when she rocked her role as the sexy singing girlfriend Cassandra Wong -- who fronts the band Crucial Taunt and is pursued by the slick and sleazy big-wig Benjamin -- in the classic 1992 comedy "Wayne's World" and the 1993 sequel "Wayne's World 2."

TC shared the big screen with some big-named actors including Rob Lowe as the smarmy suit, Benjamin Kane ... and of course Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as the show-hosting best friends Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar.