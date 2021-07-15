Take Your Photography to the Skies with a Flying Camera

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you had a flying camera, what would you take a photo of first? If that question's got you stumped ... how about you think about it later, when you actually have it in your hand.

The AIR PIX: Pocket-Sized Flying Camera will take the perfect "air selfie" of you and your crew -- from virtually any height or in any situation. It's your own personal airborne photog!

This 12MP camera can capture crisp, clear images and videos. It has 8GB of onboard memory so that you can take tons of pics and vids and still stay involved in what's going on around you. It also has 3 different modes: auto-fly, gesture, and manual.

The camera has 4 brushless motors that allow it to float in the air and capture group photos or scenic views. Also ... once you take your photos, you can edit them within the Air Selfie app and instantly share them on social media.

You can get this cute lil' flying camera while it's on sale today for only $138.95 for a limited time!