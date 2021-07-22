Guess Who Olympics Cute Kid Turned Into!
Guess Who This Olympics Cute Kid Turned Into!
7/22/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this smirking sweetheart was flipping out while competing in the Olympic Games, she was just another fruitful cute kid eating an apple in Old Bridge Township, New Jersey.
This beaming baby struck gold when she was coined one of the "Final Five" -- better known as the United States women's artistic gymnastics team -- during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
After returning from her successful athletic achievements in the worldwide event, she also became a public personality when she joined the cast of "Dancing with the Stars" ... and took home the winning trophy there, too!