Andy Milonakis 'Memba Him?!
7/21/2021 12:01 AM PT
New York native Andy Milonakis blasted onto the scene in 2005 with wacky antics, a bizarre hip hop career and viral video moments -- all while confusing audiences with his prepubescent appearance even though he was nearly 30 years old -- that culminated with his MTV sketch comedy program "The Andy Milonakis Show."
Andy went on to find big parts in movies like "Waiting..." and "Mac & Devin Go to High School" ... but he's found much more success doing voice-over work in animated programs like "Adventure Time" and "Future-Worm!"