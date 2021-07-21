Andy Milonakis 'Memba Him?!

7/21/2021 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 8
New York native Andy Milonakis blasted onto the scene in 2005 with wacky antics, a bizarre hip hop career and viral video moments -- all while confusing audiences with his prepubescent appearance even though he was nearly 30 years old -- that culminated with his MTV sketch comedy program "The Andy Milonakis Show."

Andy went on to find big parts in movies like "Waiting..." and "Mac & Devin Go to High School" ... but he's found much more success doing voice-over work in animated programs like "Adventure Time" and "Future-Worm!"

Guess what he looks like now at 45 years old!

