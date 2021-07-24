What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

7/24/2021 5:00 AM PT
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?
Launch Gallery
SNEAKY PEEPERS Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

Don't let these two almost identical images of MyKayla Skinner and Simone Biles make you lose your focus! You don't have to bend backwards to stick this landing ... take a deep breath and see if you can find the fun flips in these two photos!

These all-star athletes were training this week before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games began ... and we have made a few changes to the original pic! Use your gold medal skills to see if you can find the differences between these two super similar snaps!

**HINT -- There are THREE differences in the above photographs!**

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later