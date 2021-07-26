Guess Who This Funny Fella Turned Into!

Before this funny faced fella was looking for love on a reality television show, he was just another silly sweetheart making a joke of his school pictures in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This kooky kid is best known for making television history with his role on a popular dating reality show -- it's lasted 25 seasons because it is never short of entertaining drama. This famous personality is also best friends with another eligible bachelor from the franchise fandom ... they can be found all over Instagram with their workout routines.