Guess Who This Funny Fella Turned Into!

Guess Who This Funny Fella Turned Into!

7/26/2021 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 14
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this funny faced fella was looking for love on a reality television show, he was just another silly sweetheart making a joke of his school pictures in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This kooky kid is best known for making television history with his role on a popular dating reality show -- it's lasted 25 seasons because it is never short of entertaining drama. This famous personality is also best friends with another eligible bachelor from the franchise fandom ... they can be found all over Instagram with their workout routines.

He's here for the right reasons!

Can you guess who he is?

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later