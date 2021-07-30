The Best Athletic Headphones Without All the Jostling & Jumble

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Typical earbuds have proven to be uncomfortable or ill-fitting, and many people don't even know there's a great alternative ... probably because they're not reading this here.

Enter the Exobone's Bone Conduction Headphones ... they're next-level and ahead of the game. Equipped with two speakers that play music directly towards your ear canal -- these headphones allow you to enjoy your music even when you're running.

The open-ear design allows these patented bone conduction headphones to deliver premium audio like nothing else, and still enable you to hear what's going on around you -- which is especially useful when you're out for a jog on a busy street.

Unlike earbuds ... Exobone keeps you connected and aware of your surroundings, crucial when you're running alone or in a remote area. It also features a bud-free, pain-free foldable slim design for all-day listening. Plus, it works with any Bluetooth-enabled device.

Enjoy 15% savings as part of our Semi-Annual Sale and get this deal for $65.44 with code ANNUAL15.