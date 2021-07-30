The Best Athletic Headphones Without All the Jostling & Jumble
Athletic Headphones A Set That'll Stay Put on Your Head ... For Whatever Activity!!!
7/30/2021 8:57 AM PT
Typical earbuds have proven to be uncomfortable or ill-fitting, and many people don't even know there's a great alternative ... probably because they're not reading this here.
Enter the Exobone's Bone Conduction Headphones ... they're next-level and ahead of the game. Equipped with two speakers that play music directly towards your ear canal -- these headphones allow you to enjoy your music even when you're running.
The open-ear design allows these patented bone conduction headphones to deliver premium audio like nothing else, and still enable you to hear what's going on around you -- which is especially useful when you're out for a jog on a busy street.
Unlike earbuds ... Exobone keeps you connected and aware of your surroundings, crucial when you're running alone or in a remote area. It also features a bud-free, pain-free foldable slim design for all-day listening. Plus, it works with any Bluetooth-enabled device.
