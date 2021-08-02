Syracuse Women's Hoops Coach Resigns After Players Claim Threats, Bullying

Syracuse women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman has resigned amid an investigation into claims from former players about alleged inappropriate behavior ... from bullying and threats to forehead kisses.

Nine former players spoke with The Athletic about the alleged toxic culture on Monday ... telling the outlet Hillsman -- who's been the HC since 2006 -- would intimidate them using vulgar language.

"The way he threatened us, like we all knew he would never physically harm us, but he’d always be talking about beating our asses," one player said during the interview.

"Like, ‘I’ll f*** you guys up. I’ll f*** you up. It’s gonna be your ass if you f*** this up."

The claims continued ... players say Hillsman told each of them "I don’t give a f*** about you" in the locker room at halftime during the 2019-20 season ... before flipping over a table.

Some players recall alleged inappropriate behavior ... three claiming Hillsman gave them forehead kisses after discussing playing time ... and detailed another incident when he came up behind a player, wrapped his arms around her and placed his hand near her pelvic area.

In 2019, Hillsman also hired Ronnie Enoch, who was fired from his previous coaching job over sexual harassment accusations. He's also Hillsman's longtime friend.

Because of the alleged abuse, several players claim to have suffered from suicidal thoughts -- others sought therapy and were even prescribed antidepressants.

20 players have left the program since 2018 ... the highest transfer rate amongst Power 5 teams under one head coach.

On Monday, Hillman turned over his resignation papers.

"Coach Hillsman and I agreed that parting ways is in the best interest of the University, the program and our student-athletes," Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack said in a statement.

"We wish him and his family all the best. Interim leadership for the Women’s Basketball Program will be announced in the coming days."

"As previously announced, the University retained an external law firm to conduct a review of the program. That review is ongoing, and the Department of Athletics will address issues that are identified at the conclusion of the review."

Hillsman began his head coaching job at Syracuse in 2006 and is Cuse's winningest coach with a 319-169 record.

He led the women's team to four of the last five NCAA tournaments -- making it to the National Championship game in 2016.