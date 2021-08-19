Britney's Housekeeper Accuses Her of Battery, but She Says Nonsense, Claim Fabricated

Britney Spears is under investigation for an alleged battery on one of her longtime housekeepers during an argument over Britney's dogs, but Britney and her camp say the housekeeper is making it up and the case will go nowhere ... TMZ has learned.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to the incident Monday at Britney's house. According to our law enforcement sources ... the housekeeper told cops she had taken one of Brit's dogs to the vet, claiming there were issues with the treatment of the pet.

We're told the housekeeper claims Britney confronted her when she got back from the vet, they argued about the dog's wellness -- and then Britney allegedly slapped the housekeeper's phone out of her hands.

Play video content @britneyspears / Instagram

The housekeeper initially called deputies to the house, but then went to a Sheriff's station to file a report. Our sources say deputies attempted to get in touch with Britney to get her side of the story, but she would not speak with them ... but that's not unusual. Most lawyers would advise a client not to have such a discussion.

Now, a source connected to Britney denies there was any physical altercation, and claims the Sheriff's Dept. assured Brit's camp the case would go nowhere.