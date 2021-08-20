Guess Who This Brunette Girl Turned Into!

8/20/2021 12:01 AM PT
Instagram/Getty

Before this sweet smiling kid was shining bright with her talent on the big screen, she was just another brunette girl sittin' next to the seaside in Esher, Surrey, England.

This little lady is a prime example of how dreams really can come true when she starred as the rags to riches princess in the live-action reboot of a Disney fairy tale. Not only did she sing her heart out in this magical film, but she also took center stage in the sequel of a popular musical ... where she played the role of a young Meryl Streep.

Can you guess who she is?

