Nintendo 'Legend of Zelda' Game Sells Through Goodwill for $411k

An ultra-rare old school Nintendo video game sold for a record price ... and it's all for a good cause.

Here's the deal ... someone donated a factory-sealed copy of Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda" to a Goodwill in Connecticut, and the nonprofit just sold it through its online auction house for a cool $411,278.

We're told the vintage video game is the most expensive item ever sold on shopgoodwill.com since the website went live way back in 1999, some 13 years AFTER 'Legend of Zelda' came out for the OG Nintendo console.

It's super rare to find a brand new version of a video game from 1986 and 'Zelda' has a cult following ... add it all up and it's a recipe for a record sale.