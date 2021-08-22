Giada De Laurentiis -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Giada De Laurentiis has some good looks cookin'!

Here is a 35-year-old version of the Emmy award-winning culinary host showing off her sweet looks at a photo shoot in her home in Los Angeles back in 2005 (left).

And, 16 years later -- the delicious host who is spending this weekend celebrating her 51st birthday -- was most recently seen showing off her flawless face at an award show in Burbank, California earlier this summer (right).

GDL has had quite a career from hosting shows on Food Network to writing a number of cookbooks and owning several restaurants.

Chef's kiss!

