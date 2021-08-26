Guess Who This Cool Kid Turned Into!
8/26/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this cool kid was showing off her trending dance moves on TikTok, she was just another girl in glasses gettin' wild for the camera in Lafayette, Louisiana.
This little lady is best known for her online celebrity personality ... she gets millions of views on her self-produced videos on social media and has even been caught catching some rays by the pool with her BFF Kourtney Kardashian.
Now, this weekend she will make her film debut with her starring role in the remake of a classic 1999 romantic comedy flick streaming on Netflix.