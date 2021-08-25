Fitness Guru Billy Blanks 'Memba Him?!

Pennsylvania native Billy Blanks was only a kid when he began his life-long dedication to martial arts ... but it wasn't until he started selling the wildly popular VHS workout series "Billy Blanks Tae Bo" that his career really started to kick into high gear.

Blanks didn't stop there ... he worked his way into some epic action films including "Lionheart," "Bloodfist," "The Last Boy Scout" and many more!