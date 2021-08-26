Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou Plays Table Tennis W/ Mouth After Arms Amputated

This is amazing/inspiring/uplifting ... you pick the word.

Egyptian Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou lost both his arms after a terrible childhood accident, but the 48-year-old table tennis player didn't let the tragedy stop him from achieving incredible athletic feats competing in the Paralympics.

The way Hamadtou plays would be unbelievable if it weren't on video. He serves the ball by holding it with his right foot, flinging it in the air ... he then uses his mouth to hold the bat (paddle).

Spin, power ... Hamadtou's game has it all.

FYI, Ibrahim competes in Class 6 ... made up of athletes with severe impairments to arms and legs.

To improvise, he holds the table tennis bat in his mouth! 👏#Tokyo2020 #C4Paralympics pic.twitter.com/zDyCggdUQ9 — C4 Paralympics (@C4Paralympics) August 25, 2021 @C4Paralympics

He played South Korean Park Hong Kyu on Wednesday in Tokyo ... and lost in straight sets. But, that doesn't begin to tell the story ... his will and determination inspired people across the world.

The Egyptian -- who also competed in Rio in 2016 -- lost both his arms in a train accident when he was 10 years old.

Last year, Hamadtou explained why he was initially motivated to start playing ping pong.

"I was in the club where I was officiating a match between two of my friends," Hamadtou told the International Table Tennis Federation.