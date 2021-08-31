As Delta Surges, It's Time to Get the Best Face Masks Available

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You can't put a price on protecting yourself or your loved ones -- which is why it's time to pony up the cash for the best face masks out there ... which aren't too expensive anyway.

With COVID cases continuing to rise, you wanna stock up on face coverings once again -- and there's no better than the best with these FDA-Registered KN95 Face Masks ... the likes of which have been hard to come by during this pandemic.

KN95 masks are for non-medical professionals and are made of high-quality, non-woven fabric with a 5-layer design ... providing 95% filtration against dust, pollution, airborne particulates and more. They are not N95 masks, which are reserved for those working in the medical field. And, yet ... they're still highly effective, and get the job done.

Each mask features a nose clip and ear straps for a comfortable fit -- and it'll help you breathe easy as you go about your day. Wear it daily during outings, or anywhere really.

