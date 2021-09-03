Guess Who This Posin' Pipsqueak Turned Into!

Guess Who This Posin' Pipsqueak Turned Into!

9/3/2021 5:02 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 14
Before this posin' pipsqueak was an all-star actress taking roles in some of your favorite films, she was just another bowl cut baby taking a stance in Charleston, West Virginia.

This little lady rose to fame when she scored the starring role in a science-fiction television show created by 'Star Wars' director J.J. Abrams -- which earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. You may recognize her when she aged overnight on screen with her first breakout film, a romantic comedy starring alongside love interest Mark Ruffalo and best friend Judy Greer.

Can you guess who she is?

