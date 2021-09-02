Jordan Tate on 'Baywatch' 'Memba Her?!
9/2/2021 12:01 AM PT
North Cambridge native Traci Bingham was in her 20s when she landed her breakout role as the lifeguard looker Jordan Tate -- who heroically saves beach-goers in distress along the sun-kissed shores of Southern California -- in the later seasons of the iconic slow-mo television show "Baywatch."
Bingham shared the small screen with some top-notch actors including Pamela Anderson as the blonde beach babe, C.J. Parker, Donna D'Errico as the seaside guardian angel, Donna Marco, Jeremy Jackson as the up-and-coming kid, Hobie Buchannon ... and of course David Hasselhoff as the man in charge, Mitch Buchannon.
Guess what she looks like now in her 50s and still in a swimsuit!