Tiffany Haddish Emotional About Deaths of Friends Michael K. and Fuquan

Tiffany Haddish is really going through it, grieving the loss of her friends, Fuquan Johnson and Michael K. Williams -- and while she's sending love to their families, she's also hoping others learn from their tragic deaths.

We got the comedian/actress leaving Jimmy Kimmel's show Tuesday, where she recounted some stories about both Fu and Mike -- both of whom she was close with, and whose deaths rocked her this weekend.

When we pointed out some staggering drug epidemic stats -- which might've been overshadowed by the pandemic for the past year-plus -- Tiffany got emotional remembering her friends and peers.

Tiff also expressed shock about their drug use ... she seemed genuinely surprised at how widespread the opioid crisis has become. So, we asked what, if any, wisdom should be gained from what her friends' struggles -- especially with fentanyl running rampant in the streets.

Her response is straight-forward ... with a Tiffany twist. Of course, she suggests those battling addiction "find another way," but she even had some suggestions.

Tiffany admits she has no idea what it feels like to take hardcore narcotics, but she says the better alternative is to find some more natural highs in life.