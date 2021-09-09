Olympics Star Gable Steveson Signs With WWE, 'Childhood Dream!'

WWE is makin' a splash of its own ... 'cause it just signed 21-year-old Olympic gold medal winner Gable Steveson to its roster!!

"WWE today announced it has signed Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson to an exclusive agreement," the company said.

"In the company's first-ever NIL deal, Steveson will join the WWE roster while defending his NCAA title for the University of Minnesota."

Of course, Steveson had a TON of options in addition to World Wrestling Entertainment ... multiple NFL teams reached out to Gable, and UFC honcho Dana White told us a few weeks back he planned on meeting with the Olympic hero as well.

Gable will still wrestle in college ... but it's unclear if the other options are now off the table, or if Steveson could also fight MMA if he so desires.

Either way, Steveson was PUMPED to officially put his pen to WWE paper ... saying Thursday, "Childhood dream accomplished.. I have officially signed with the @WWE!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK"

As for how WWE stars will welcome him ... it seems it'll be with open arms -- 'cause just a few weeks ago, Seth Rollins told us he'd be down to train the Olympian!