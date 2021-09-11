Donald Trump Rips President Biden, Reflects On 9/11 Ahead Of Holyfield Fight

Former president Donald Trump has taken the mic at the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight ... and it didn't take long for him to go off on President Joe Biden and the crisis in Afghanistan.

As we previously reported, The Donald is providing alternate broadcast commentary for the Triller Fight Club event Saturday night ... and opened up his first appearance by discussing the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

While Trump didn’t mention Biden by name, he alluded to "very bad decisions" made during the end of the Afghanistan conflict. He promised America would "comeback like nobody’s ever seen."

"As a country, the United States, this is certainly one of the most important days ... and we had a very bad week because of some very bad decisions that were made," Trump said minutes ago. "And it made it even more somber than it should normally be."

"We love our country and we're going to do great things for our country and our country's going to come back."

The former prez also honored the 13 US servicemen -- "great warriors" -- who were killed outside the airport in Kabul.

Trump eventually switched to boxing, saying he was excited to watch the legendary fighters on the card ... including Anderson Silva, who he accidentally called "Anderson Silver."