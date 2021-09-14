Guess Who This Goofy Guy Turned Into!

9/14/2021 12:01 AM PT
Instagram/Getty

Before this spoonful of silly was mixing up drinks on a popular reality television show, he was just another goofy guy growing up in Monterey, California.

This funny fella gained an instant following after he stepped out of the limo and into the spotlight looking for love. Even though his journey on this reality show ended earlier than expected, he still got another shot in a spin-off located in a place of paradise.

Now, since this celebrity personality got engaged to a rose-worthy actress, he has been the voice of reason behind the bar on the romantic island.

Can you guess who he is?

