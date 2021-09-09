Michel Gerard on 'Gilmore Girls' 'Memba Him?!

Canadian-born artist Yanic Truesdale is best known for playing the crotchety concierge Michel Gerard -- who graced the Independence Inn with his French finesse and deranged dietary drama -- on The WB's classic American dramedy "Gilmore Girls."

Yanic Truesdale shared the small screen with a cool cast of characters including Melissa McCarthy as the bossy business partner and buddy, Sookie St. James, Lauren Graham as the hotel owner and mother, Lorelai Gilmore, Keiko Agena as Stars Hollow High student and BFF, Lane Kim ... and of course Alexis Bledel as the daughter, Rory Gilmore.