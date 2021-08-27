Carmen in 'Spy Kids' 'Memba Her?!

Florida native Alexa Vega (now Alexa PenaVega) was only 12 years old when she landed the breakout role as Carmen Cortez -- who teams up with her brother to thwart Floop's evil plans -- in the 2001 family action film "Spy Kids" and the follow-up films "Spy Kids 2: Island Of Lost Dreams" and the 2003 finale "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over."