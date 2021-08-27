Carmen in 'Spy Kids' 'Memba Her?!
Carmen in 'Spy Kids' 'Memba Her?!
8/27/2021 12:01 AM PT
Florida native Alexa Vega (now Alexa PenaVega) was only 12 years old when she landed the breakout role as Carmen Cortez -- who teams up with her brother to thwart Floop's evil plans -- in the 2001 family action film "Spy Kids" and the follow-up films "Spy Kids 2: Island Of Lost Dreams" and the 2003 finale "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over."
The classic kids movie was filled with other notable actors including Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino as the supportive spy parents, Gregorio and Ingrid Cortez ... and of course Daryl Sabara as the butt-kicking spy bro, Juni Cortez.