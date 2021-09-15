Univ. Of Florida Football Offers Middle School Quarterback Full Scholarship

Julian Lewis ain't even in high school yet ... but the Univ. of Florida already knows it wants him on its football team, extending a scholarship offer to the 8th-grade QB on Wednesday.

The middle schooler -- who's not set to graduate from high school until 2026 (!!!) -- announced the move on his social media page ... and later told 247 Sports that Gators head coach Dan Mullen personally extended the full-ride.

"He told me he watched my film and he likes it a lot and he wants to start recruiting me now," said Lewis, who added, "[The offer] is unreal."

Of course, schools recruiting kids who have yet to play a down of varsity football has happened in the past -- but it's extremely rare they get a commitable offer THIS early.

Lewis, though, has become known as a bit of a prodigy in the college football recruiting world -- lighting up events both in his hometown of Carrollton, Ga. and nationally.

He's already 5-foot-11, 175 pounds ... and his tape shows he's got a big arm despite his age.

And, seems other big programs will follow in Florida's footsteps soon ... 'cause the kid's already being courted by schools like LSU, Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.