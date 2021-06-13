Tommy Tuberville On Paying NCAA Athletes ... 'This Is Not Farm Minor League Sports'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Doesn't seem Tommy Tuberville will be backing any sort of legislation that requires the NCAA to pay athletes anytime soon ...

Here's the U.S. Senator and former Auburn football head coach telling TMZ Sports he firmly believes college sports are NOT a "farm" system ... insinuating scholarships and per diems are currently enough payment for athletes.

"Players are already getting paid," Tuberville said this week out at Reagan National Airport. "You've got to remember that. They’re getting their scholarship."

"Plus," Tuberville continued, "most of them are getting $600, $700, $800 cash a month for what we call cost of attendance. And, so, nobody’s going hungry as a college athlete. Men and women."

Paying players has ALWAYS been a hot-button issue in college athletics -- even back when Tuberville was coaching -- but it's been kicked up a notch this summer.

Several states are slated to make it illegal for the NCAA to punish athletes for making money off their own likeness ... and Congress is now being looked at to potentially step in and finally make a blanket ruling on it all.

Tuberville, though, doesn't seem like the kind of guy who will press for large reform ... telling us, "It should always be about education. If we get away from that, we're going to lose it."

Tuberville added, "This is not farm minor league sports. It is education ... at the end of the day, it should be about education."

There's more ... we also spoke with Tuberville about Alabama locking Nick Saban into another lengthy contract extension, and Tommy said while it's great for college football, it's certainly bad news for the rest of the SEC!