The Marshall Mode Earphones Are The Best Of The Best

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're tired of your earphones letting you down with loose fits or not-so-great immersion -- you should upgrade ... to something that'll meet your listening needs and then some.

The Marshall Mode EQ Wired Earphones feature a compact design that nonetheless delivers maximum sound output -- making them the last say in earphone purchases.

Customized drivers have been fitted into Mode EQ’s tiny frame to produce a well-balanced audio that boasts a clear midrange, extended highs, and deep bass. It also comes with an EQ switch on the remote ... allowing you to customize your sound even more.

Other features include ... a built-in mic for receiving phone calls, 4 different size sleeves for the perfect fit -- and L-plug design for a more durable connection to your device. In short, it's got everything you could want and need in an earphone.

Save 45% off the original price of $99 and hop on this deal ASAP. Pay only $54.99 to be the proud owner of the best in-ears you'll find.