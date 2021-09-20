Guess Who This Lipstick Lady Turned Into!

Before this mini makeup mogul was selling out large venues for her popular tours, she was just another lipstick lady getting prepped for the camera in London, England.

This picture-perfect pipsqueak has only been in the music scene for a short time, but she has made quite the impact! She's already topped the music charts, won numerous Grammy Awards -- including Best New Artist back in 2019 and Album of the Year just this year -- and performed with some of the most popular names in music.