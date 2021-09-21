Rep Gregory Meeks, Kamala Harris Serve Great Food at Congressional Black Caucus
9/21/2021 7:14 AM PT
The 50th anniversary of the Congressional Black Caucus was off the hook, thanks to the host -- Vice President Kamala Harris -- and her menu did not disappoint ... not by a longshot!!!
We got Congressman Gregory Meeks on the Hill Monday, and he could not be prouder of the event ... an event hosted by a former CBC member at the Naval Observatory, the Vice President's residence. Meeks says it's significant because the Veep understands the issues that top the CBC's agenda.
Now, as for the meal ... well, Meeks says it was amazing -- hors d'oeuvres, fish tacos, lamb, avocado rolls, and on and on.
Our photog is aware Harris is a formidable cook and seems to think she might have thrown the meal together ... which is not the case. Nevertheless, Meeks was aware of Harris's cooking prowess and said, "She's got something goin' on in that garden!"