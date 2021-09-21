Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Not Following Each Other on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled relationship has been a captivating storyline for nearly half of 2021, and somehow ... they've seemingly done it all without following each other on social media, and no one noticed until now.

That's right, Bennifer 2.0 has been hot and heavy since the spring -- not long after J Lo split with Alex Rodriguez -- and managed to grab all the headlines with their public outings and PDA without even clicking follow on the other's Instagram accounts.

In fact, looking back several months ... it seems the only social media connection between the 2 before J Lo made them IG official on July 24 with her birthday post, was her liking a photo of Ben on a fan account earlier that month.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Other than that, there's no evidence they've ever followed each other, liked any of each other's pics or tagged the other one in any posts ... they're just living the couple life IRL.

They've certainly had other ways of showing their love. TMZ broke the story ... Ben was texting J LO incessantly beginning in February ... telling her he would own her with his pen ... a reference to the fact she loves the way Ben writes.

And, of course, they've been on full display pretty much around the world, making out in full public view in the United States and abroad.