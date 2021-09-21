Right Said Fred Pumped About Drake's 'I'm Too Sexy' Sample, Want to Thank Him

The guys from Right Said Fred have NO hard feelings about Drake sampling "I'm Too Sexy" -- in fact, they want to thank him for bringing their song back into the limelight.

If ya weren't aware ... Drake's "Way 2 Sexy" from his latest album, "Certified Lover Boy," samples the smash 1991 hit from the English band, which still consists of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass.

The Right Said Fred bros tell TMZ ... they were well aware of Drake's track -- which also features Future and Young Thug -- and were credited as co-writers, so any fans thinking 'Lover Boy' ripped them off can chill.

They say they heard Drake's song when it was a work in progress and absolutely loved it ... adding they appreciate the rapper's talent, creativity and sense of humor in his videos.

Fred and Richard believe "Way 2 Sexy" will remain popular and replayed for years to come ... much like their OG hit.

The guys say they've already seen a nice spike in their music sales since Drake's album dropped. They haven't spoken to him yet, but tell us they plan to invite him to dinner to celebrate their shared success.