Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Try Chicken and Waffles At Melba's in Harlem

Prince Harry got a taste of New York he's never experienced before ... in the form of chicken and waffles ... and a lot more.

Harry and Meghan Markle took a trip Friday to chow down at Melba's ... the famed soul food restaurant in Harlem.

Melba rolled out the red carpet, serving them Southern fried chicken, eggnog waffles, spring rolls, catfish, collard greens and yams.

Play video content

They chatted with Melba about City Harvest, a charitable org that delivers food that would otherwise go in the trash to various groups that help feed folks in need. H&M pledged $25k ... unclear if it's to support Melba's, which was hit hard by the pandemic, or City Harvest.

It was such an honor to welcome Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke & Duchess of Sussex to Melba’s! The team and I are so thankful for their visit and commitment to donating $25k & hope to welcome them back soon. #sweetpotatopiehugs



Photo credit: Matt Sayles pic.twitter.com/nGRa64TfGg — Melba's Restaurant (@MelbasHarlem) September 24, 2021 @MelbasHarlem