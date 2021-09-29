Get Smooth, Hair-Free Skin With All-Natural Classic Sugaring Paste

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Let's face it: shaving sucks. And, remembering to make your wax appointment isn't very fun either. Remove pesky body hair on your own schedule from the comfort of your home with Sugardoh's Classic Sugaring Paste.

Sugardoh's all-natural, compostable hair remover looks like honey and feels just as sweet. The Classic Sugaring Paste is an easily washable formula that rinses away with water after removing hair from all over your body in a quick, comfortable manner.

The sugar-based paste doesn't require heat to activate it, comes in both Firm and Medium varieties, and contains just three ingredients: natural sugar, organic citric acid and purified water. It can be used across a variety of locations on your body, ranging from your underarms and bikini area to your legs and arms.

Apply the Classic Sugaring Paste with your fingers or pick up an additional applicator for a smoother, more precise experience. Enjoy soft, hairless skin with a round of exfoliation after sugaring without having to rely on chemicals or harsh waxes.

Pick up the Classic Sugaring Paste from Sugardoh today for just $34 to see what your skin has been missing.