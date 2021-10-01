Superior Snuggles With Yana Sleep’s Body Pillow

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Like to sleep with a partner or a cuddly pillow? There's a great substitute for that floppy, old body pillow you've been using -- and you can even use it as a stand-in for when your significant other is away. Yana Sleep's Body Pillow is here to change the way you catch Z's, whether you're looking for a more supportive cuddle buddy or something to help you find the best possible sleep position.

Yana Sleep's Body Pillow is an organic and cooling cuddle partner that feels like a hug without the body heat. Crafted from naturally breathable fabrics, it's meant to keep you cool throughout the night while you wrap it around yourself or twist it and lay on it for support whenever you need it.

It's much more than just a horizontal body pillow that flattens on one end when you need it the most. Its unique shape offers tension relief for your knees or joints, while its organic cotton and bamboo velour keep you nestled against its curves for superior snuggling.

You can even tie the pillow into a knot by looping one leg over the other, then flipping the bottom leg up and over the top leg while threading it into the hole to make a knotted, even more supportive sleep pillow -- it conforms to your body and helps you catch more Zs, no matter how you contort yourself overnight.

Ready to change the way you see body pillows? Pick up your own body pillow right now for just $199.