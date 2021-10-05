This Special Pillow Alleviates Chronic Neck Pain

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You know you've been hurting each morning and have had to crack your neck one too many times for comfort ... which is why it's time to nip that problem in the bud for good.

The Eli & Elm Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow with Cover was specifically engineered for people who tend to sleep on their sides -- and who might have a tweaked neck come morn'.

It conforms to your head and neck to allow for proper support -- which is great since side sleepers have often complained that regular old pillows don't do a satisfactory job of holding one's head up. Thus ... chronic neck pain is dealt with head-on here. See that???

The Eli & Elm pillow's unique U-shape design helps alleviate neck pain while also promoting spinal alignment. You can even adjust its height with the removable latex and polyester filling. Each cover is made from an incredibly smooth cotton blend with ultra-fine polyester and spandex for maximum comfort.

During our VIP sale, save an extra 15% off with code VIP15, bringing your total to $90.09, down from the sale price of $105.99.