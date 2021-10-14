Guess Who This Toothy Tot Turned Into!

Before this toothy tot was strutting down some of the biggest runways in fashion, she was just another sweet, smiling kid growing up in DeKalb, Illinois.

This bangs babe took over the world as the biggest supermodel of her time over 30 years ago. She graced the cover of numerous magazines including Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Allure, and Playboy. Although she is now retired, she just recently made an appearance on Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show.