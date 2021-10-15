'AGT: Extreme' 911 Caller Says Stuntman Fell on Head, Near Death
The horrendous accident on set of "America's Got Talent: Extreme" had crew in a blind panic, and you can hear just how serious it was by listening to the 911 call from the set.
We've obtained the emergency call made by a woman -- an on-site medic -- who describes the stunt gone terribly wrong. She says the stuntman, Jonathan Goodwin, is "agonal and posturing" ... a term used for patients close to death, struggling to breathe and making unnatural movements.
The caller tells dispatch they need rescue and a helicopter STAT. Goodwin missed the airbag on which he was supposed to land, and hit his head on the ground, suffering a neurological injury.
At the time of the 911 call, CPR had not been performed, because Goodwin had a pulse. A show source tells us he was responsive when taken to the hospital, but his current condition is unknown.
TMZ broke the story, Goodwin was supposed to free himself from a straitjacket and land on an air mattress below before two cars on either side -- hoisted by cables and swinging back and forth -- collided and sandwiched him in between. The collision caused a massive explosion.